MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,874 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.44% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $4,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 71.4% in the first quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 24,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $460,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 244.4% during the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 31,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 22,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $24.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 1.73. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $15.46 and a 52-week high of $65.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $150.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.48 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 7.54% and a negative net margin of 11.90%. The business’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman John L. Ocampo acquired 22,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.07 per share, with a total value of $502,313.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vivek Rajgarhia sold 3,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $67,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,506.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 113,460 shares of company stock valued at $2,497,113 and have sold 16,251 shares valued at $369,913. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and photonic semiconductor solutions in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, which include integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems for more than 60 product lines.

