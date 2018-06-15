Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) is Bluestein R H & Co.’s 7th Largest Position

Bluestein R H & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,735 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 15,988 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources comprises 2.9% of Bluestein R H & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Bluestein R H & Co. owned approximately 0.18% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $53,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,519,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Martin Currie Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 60,086 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $10,386,000 after buying an additional 13,220 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth $25,236,000. 88.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources traded down $7.25, hitting $184.20, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 2,502,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,563,798. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $125.46 and a 1 year high of $213.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.89.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PXD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $313.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.18.

In other news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.13, for a total value of $38,226.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,698.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy L. Dove sold 2,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $462,694.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,901 shares in the company, valued at $59,249,728.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,778 shares of company stock worth $16,664,550. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.