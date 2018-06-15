Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Kohl’s Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (KSS)

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies upped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kohl’s in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 22nd, Zacks Investment Research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.45. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Monday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Monday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.73.

KSS stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.00. 4,331,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,239,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $79.92. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 6,537.0% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 987.3% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Watson sold 4,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $272,955.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,888. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Mansell sold 142,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $9,151,838.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 345,311 shares of company stock valued at $22,677,767 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 13th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 12th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.23%.

About Kohl's

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

