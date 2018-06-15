Q2 2018 EPS Estimates for WPX Energy Inc (WPX) Increased by Analyst

WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their Q2 2018 earnings estimates for WPX Energy in a report released on Sunday, May 20th, according to Zacks Investment Research. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst K. Harrison now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for WPX Energy’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $374.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on WPX Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded WPX Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on WPX Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $22.00 target price on WPX Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. WPX Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

WPX traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.07. 9,693,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,283,641. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. WPX Energy has a 12-month low of $8.39 and a 12-month high of $19.23. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.64 and a beta of 2.23.

In related news, CFO J Kevin Vann sold 15,000 shares of WPX Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $270,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 355,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,673.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen L. Faulkner, Jr. sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total value of $152,847.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,100 shares of company stock worth $2,518,797 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in WPX Energy during the first quarter valued at about $390,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in WPX Energy during the first quarter valued at about $5,648,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in WPX Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,741,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,738,000 after acquiring an additional 50,278 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in WPX Energy during the first quarter valued at about $719,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in WPX Energy by 9.0% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 703,711 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,401,000 after acquiring an additional 57,818 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company's principal areas of operation include the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the Williston Basin in North Dakota; and the San Juan Basin in New Mexico and Colorado.

