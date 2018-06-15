Q3 2018 Earnings Estimate for Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) Issued By Piper Jaffray Companies

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cimarex Energy in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, May 20th, according to Zacks Investment Research. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst D. Kistler now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.89 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.99. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Hold” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s Q4 2018 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $3.15 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $10.94 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group started coverage on Cimarex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target (down from $147.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Monday, March 5th. KLR Group raised Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Cimarex Energy from $188.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Williams Capital set a $154.00 price target on Cimarex Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.71.

XEC traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.06. 2,183,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,374,440. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49. Cimarex Energy has a 1-year low of $82.45 and a 1-year high of $130.16.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $567.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.46 million. Cimarex Energy had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,238,124 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $676,765,000 after purchasing an additional 162,235 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,083,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $475,300,000 after purchasing an additional 780,604 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,948,829 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $182,217,000 after purchasing an additional 442,696 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,812,143 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $221,100,000 after purchasing an additional 395,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,782,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $166,694,000 after purchasing an additional 651,255 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Lisa A. Stewart purchased 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.98 per share, with a total value of $64,965.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,708.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas E. Jorden sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.76%.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total proved oil and gas reserves of 3.35 trillion cubic feet equivalent (Tcfe) consisting of 1.61 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 0.82 Tcfe of oil, and 0.92 Tcfe of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions.

