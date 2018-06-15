Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) – Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Genesco in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 5th, according to Zacks Investment Research. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.02). Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.90 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Genesco’s Q4 2019 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

Get Genesco alerts:

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Genesco had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Genesco’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

GCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 26th. Pivotal Research set a $44.00 target price on shares of Genesco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. CL King downgraded shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Genesco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

Shares of Genesco traded up $0.50, reaching $40.40, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 3,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,288. Genesco has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Genesco by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,534,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,376,000 after purchasing an additional 102,787 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Genesco by 3.0% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,772,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,961,000 after purchasing an additional 50,895 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Genesco by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,677,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,120,000 after purchasing an additional 23,864 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Genesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,811,000. Finally, Legion Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Genesco by 25.4% in the first quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,033,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,961,000 after purchasing an additional 209,617 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $93,082.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,679.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc retails and wholesales footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates in five segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Lids Sports Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genesco (GCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.