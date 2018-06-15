Pitcairn Co. Purchases Shares of 5,539 Methode Electronics Inc. (MEI)

Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in shares of Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,539 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 24.8% during the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,293 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,353 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 73,230 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,003 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MEI traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.95. 5,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.03. Methode Electronics Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.05 and a 12-month high of $48.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.84.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MEI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine cut Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Methode Electronics in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Methode Electronics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Methode Electronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

