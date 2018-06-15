Pivotal Research Upgrades Avnet (AVT) to Buy

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) was upgraded by research analysts at Pivotal Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm presently has a $50.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $42.00. Pivotal Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.32% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Bank of America upgraded Avnet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Avnet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.86.

Avnet traded up $2.08, reaching $42.26, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 87,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,819. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.99. Avnet has a 1-year low of $35.67 and a 1-year high of $44.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Avnet had a positive return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Avnet will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avnet during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avnet during the first quarter worth approximately $295,000. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

