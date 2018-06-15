Pivotal Software (PVTL) Shares Up 8.2%

Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL) shares shot up 8.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.35 and last traded at $28.91. 5,146,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 155% from the average session volume of 2,019,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.72.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PVTL. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Pivotal Software in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Pivotal Software in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Pivotal Software in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Pivotal Software in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pivotal Software from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Pivotal Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.41 million. The firm’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Pivotal Software Company Profile

Pivotal Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications.

