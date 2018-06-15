PJT Partners Inc (PJT) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.11% of PJT Partners worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the first quarter worth $222,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the first quarter worth $232,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the fourth quarter worth $275,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the fourth quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the first quarter worth $416,000. Institutional investors own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners stock opened at $57.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 0.30. PJT Partners Inc has a one year low of $35.47 and a one year high of $58.19.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $134.04 million for the quarter. PJT Partners had a positive return on equity of 44.79% and a negative net margin of 5.59%. equities analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 5th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

PJT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. PJT Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

In other PJT Partners news, Chairman Paul J. Taubman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.15 per share, with a total value of $51,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 451,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,068,650. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc provides various strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

