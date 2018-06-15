Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) Upgraded to “B” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note published on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PAA. US Capital Advisors lowered Plains All American Pipeline from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.94.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

NYSE:PAA opened at $25.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.86. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52-week low of $18.38 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The firm has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.72.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAA. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter worth about $108,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 97.8% during the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 5,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.27% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.