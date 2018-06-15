Plug Power (PLUG) Given a $4.00 Price Target by B. Riley Analysts

B. Riley set a $4.00 price objective on Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) in a report published on Wednesday, June 6th. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

PLUG has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Plug Power from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 target price on Plug Power and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Plug Power from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. BidaskClub raised Plug Power from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $5.00 target price on Plug Power and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Plug Power presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.42.

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Plug Power has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $3.21.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $27.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.22 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 87.73% and a negative net margin of 85.89%. Plug Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Plug Power by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,499,641 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,404,000 after purchasing an additional 142,606 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Plug Power by 2.3% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 4,500,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,505,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Plug Power by 1.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,649,873 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,008,000 after purchasing an additional 33,445 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth $4,198,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Plug Power by 3.1% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,168,416 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 35,299 shares during the period. 29.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

