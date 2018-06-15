Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Plumas Bancorp (PLBC) Stock Price

Media coverage about Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Plumas Bancorp earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.8925380010864 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Plumas Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ PLBC traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.40. 165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,126. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.32 million, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Plumas Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $29.45.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 24.26%. The business had revenue of $10.08 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director William E. Elliott sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $56,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Plumas Bancorp

Plumas Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, public funds and business sweep, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as time and remote deposits.

