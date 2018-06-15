PLx Pharma (PLXP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PLx Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott cut PLx Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 26th.

Get PLx Pharma alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in PLx Pharma by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in PLx Pharma during the first quarter worth $154,000. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. acquired a new position in PLx Pharma during the first quarter worth $196,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in PLx Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $759,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in PLx Pharma by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 550,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.84% of the company’s stock.

PLx Pharma opened at $4.16 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. PLx Pharma has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $9.41. The company has a market capitalization of $37.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 17.69 and a current ratio of 17.68.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.05. PLx Pharma had a negative return on equity of 143.33% and a negative net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $81.46 million for the quarter. analysts anticipate that PLx Pharma will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

PLx Pharma Company Profile

PLx Pharma Inc, a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other pharmaceutical agents. Its lead product is Aspertec 325 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin that uses the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention.

Receive News & Ratings for PLx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.