Ply Gem (PGEM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ply Gem (NYSE:PGEM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PGEM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ply Gem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $23.00 target price on shares of Ply Gem and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ply Gem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ply Gem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ply Gem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,155,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Ply Gem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $445,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Ply Gem by 9,290.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 200,955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 198,815 shares during the period. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ply Gem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,908,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ply Gem remained flat at $$21.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 2.36. Ply Gem has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $22.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.08.

Ply Gem (NYSE:PGEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The construction company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $516.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.93 million. Ply Gem had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 144.46%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Ply Gem will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Ply Gem Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells residential and commercial building products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments: Siding, Fencing, and Stone; and Windows and Doors. The Siding, Fencing, and Stone segment offers vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim and gutter coil, fabricated aluminum gutter, aluminum and steel roofing accessory, cellular polyvinyl chloride trim and moulding, J-channel, wide crown molding, window and door trim, F-channel, H-mold, fascia, undersill trim, outside/inside corner post, rain removal system, vinyl fence and railing, engineered slate and cedar shake roofing, and stone veneer products.

