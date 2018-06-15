SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,894,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,804 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.72% of SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF worth $67,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNK. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $179,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF by 316.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the period.

SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF opened at $35.96 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $37.46.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 4th were paid a $0.1668 dividend. This is a positive change from SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

