PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 69,600 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 948,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,600 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 1.84% of Neogen worth $63,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,466,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,124 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,995,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,695,000 after acquiring an additional 972,709 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,043,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,927,000 after buying an additional 204,495 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Neogen by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 958,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,238,000 after acquiring an additional 233,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Neogen by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 938,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,837,000 after acquiring an additional 225,894 shares in the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider James L. Herbert sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $2,574,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director G Bruce Papesh sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,903,922.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,320 shares of company stock worth $8,194,973. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEOG. BidaskClub upgraded Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Neogen in a research note on Monday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

Shares of Neogen opened at $80.61 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. Neogen Co. has a 12-month low of $47.64 and a 12-month high of $80.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.29.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Neogen had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $95.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

