PNM Resources (PNM) Stake Boosted by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNM Resources stock opened at $36.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. PNM Resources has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $46.00.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $317.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.44 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 8.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Norman P. Becker purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.50 per share, with a total value of $48,125.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PNM shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $38.00 price target on shares of PNM Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.91.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

