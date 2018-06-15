Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (STZ)

Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (NYSE:STZ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 103.6% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 72.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A news, Director James A. Locke III sold 6,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total value of $1,474,739.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,361,897. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Stenzel sold 7,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total value of $1,797,460.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,269 shares of company stock valued at $8,048,757. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A opened at $232.18 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A has a one year low of $178.57 and a one year high of $236.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.06.

Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 10th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. OTR Global raised Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.86.

Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It offers beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, and Pacifico brands; wine under the Black Box, Clos du Bois, Estancia, Franciscan Estate, Inniskillin, Kim Crawford, Mark West, Meiomi, Mount Veeder, Nobilo, Robert Mondavi, Ruffino, Saved, Simi, The Dreaming Tree, The Prisoner, Charles Smith, and Wild Horse brands; and sprits under the SVEDKA vodka, Black Velvet Canadian whisky, Casa Noble tequila, High West craft whisky brands.

