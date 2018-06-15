Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd Boosts Holdings in Shutterstock Inc (SSTK)

Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) by 3,798.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Shutterstock in the first quarter worth $184,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 211.1% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the first quarter valued at $231,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock stock opened at $49.23 on Friday. Shutterstock Inc has a 1-year low of $29.85 and a 1-year high of $52.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.34 and a beta of 1.19.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.04). Shutterstock had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Shutterstock Inc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSTK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shutterstock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Shutterstock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Shutterstock to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Shutterstock Profile

Shutterstock, Inc provides content products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services, which include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips that customers use in their visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and commercial music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

