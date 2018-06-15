Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 11,023 Guess (GES)

Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Guess (NYSE:GES) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Guess during the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Guess during the 4th quarter valued at about $515,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Guess by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 144,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 19,238 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in Guess during the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. bought a new position in Guess during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

GES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. B. Riley set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Guess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Guess in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Guess and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.84.

Shares of Guess opened at $21.66 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Guess has a twelve month low of $11.12 and a twelve month high of $26.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.23.

Guess (NYSE:GES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23). Guess had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $521.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Guess will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 13th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 12th. Guess’s dividend payout ratio is 128.57%.

Guess Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

