Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd Has $250,000 Stake in ConocoPhillips (COP)

Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 86.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,213 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 71.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $54.54 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Edward Jones cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $70.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays set a $71.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.90.

In related news, VP Glenda Mae Schwarz sold 6,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $439,865.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,237.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.96, for a total transaction of $1,474,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,732.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 309,052 shares of company stock worth $20,965,534 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips opened at $68.13 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.46 billion, a PE ratio of 113.55, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.71. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $42.26 and a 12-month high of $71.71.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The energy producer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a positive return on equity of 6.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 14th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 190.00%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets in Canada; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

