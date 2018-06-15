PointState Capital LP Buys 615,029 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (CRM)

PointState Capital LP increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,988,044 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 615,029 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for about 3.8% of PointState Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. PointState Capital LP owned 0.41% of salesforce.com worth $347,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Inc. raised its position in salesforce.com by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Inc. now owns 117,575 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 40,987 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. TLP Group LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 353.9% in the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $6,858,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on salesforce.com to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.75.

In other news, Vice Chairman Keith Block sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.31, for a total value of $1,383,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,647 shares in the company, valued at $4,238,786.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total value of $3,263,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 123,006 shares in the company, valued at $16,057,203.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 607,700 shares of company stock worth $76,269,407. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of salesforce.com traded down $0.78, reaching $137.63, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 42,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,169,102. The firm has a market cap of $100.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.26. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $84.89 and a 52 week high of $139.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

