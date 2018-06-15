PointState Capital LP Buys Shares of 1,410,305 JD.Com Inc (JD)

PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,410,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,103,000. PointState Capital LP owned 0.12% of JD.Com at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JD.Com by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,730,000 after buying an additional 205,398 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in JD.Com by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,524 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 5,636 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in JD.Com by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 102,804 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,258,000 after buying an additional 21,619 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in JD.Com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JD.Com by 650.8% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 10,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 9,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.Com alerts:

JD.Com traded down $0.10, reaching $43.65, on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 355,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,257,262. JD.Com Inc has a one year low of $34.76 and a one year high of $50.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $49.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4,357.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.59.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The information services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.73. JD.Com had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $100.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that JD.Com Inc will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of JD.Com in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Vetr cut JD.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.29 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut JD.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut JD.Com from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.35.

About JD.Com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. It sells mobile handsets, consumer electronics products, and auto parts and accessories; home appliances; and general merchandise products directly to customers through its Website jd.com and mobile applications.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.