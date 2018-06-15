PointState Capital LP Has $134.22 Million Position in Clovis Oncology (CLVS)

PointState Capital LP decreased its position in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,542,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 364,726 shares during the quarter. Clovis Oncology accounts for about 1.5% of PointState Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. PointState Capital LP owned 4.84% of Clovis Oncology worth $134,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 5,000.0% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $328,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 66.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 819.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clovis Oncology alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLVS shares. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Clovis Oncology to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Clovis Oncology from $90.00 to $55.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Clovis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 target price on shares of Clovis Oncology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Cann started coverage on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Clovis Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

In related news, Director Thorlef Spickschen sold 4,500 shares of Clovis Oncology stock in a transaction on Monday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $270,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,232.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Clovis Oncology traded up $0.94, reaching $45.97, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 2,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,568. Clovis Oncology has a 12-month low of $41.31 and a 12-month high of $99.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 5.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 0.94.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.18). Clovis Oncology had a negative net margin of 545.80% and a negative return on equity of 79.02%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.33) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 164.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will post -5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clovis Oncology Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.