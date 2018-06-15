PointState Capital LP Takes $75.61 Million Position in CME Group Inc (CME)

PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 467,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,613,000. PointState Capital LP owned approximately 0.14% of CME Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its stake in CME Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 14,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. TLP Group LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 2,908.6% during the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 15,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 6,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 6,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. 82.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CME Group news, Chairman Terrence A. Duffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $3,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 94,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,244,446. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.02, for a total value of $402,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,628,776.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,885 shares of company stock valued at $5,320,171. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.72. 9,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,652,690. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $119.30 and a fifty-two week high of $174.36. The company has a market cap of $57.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.55.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 111.45%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. CME Group’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.70%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CME Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Monday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.57.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products, and metals.

