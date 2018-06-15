Polemos PLC (LON:PLMO) Insider Nigel John Burton Buys 2,272,727 Shares

Polemos PLC (LON:PLMO) insider Nigel John Burton bought 2,272,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £22,727.27 ($30,258.65).

Shares of LON PLMO traded down GBX 0.07 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 0.90 ($0.01). The company had a trading volume of 1,600,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,100,000.

Polemos Company Profile

Polemos plc does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire a direct and/or indirect interest in projects and assets in the natural resources and other sectors in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Australia. The company was formerly known as PLUS Markets Group plc and changed its name to Polemos plc in November 2012.

Receive News & Ratings for Polemos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polemos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.