Polypipe Group’s (PLP) “Add” Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Polypipe Group (LON:PLP) in a research report released on Friday, June 8th.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PLP. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Polypipe Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Polypipe Group in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Polypipe Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Polypipe Group from GBX 470 ($6.26) to GBX 490 ($6.52) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Polypipe Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 460.86 ($6.14).

Shares of PLP stock opened at GBX 384.40 ($5.12) on Friday. Polypipe Group has a 12 month low of GBX 327.70 ($4.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 439.50 ($5.85).

Polypipe Group (LON:PLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 20th. The company reported GBX 27.20 ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 26.80 ($0.36) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01). The company had revenue of £411.70 million during the quarter. Polypipe Group had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 10.37%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 19th were paid a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) dividend. This is a boost from Polypipe Group’s previous dividend of $3.60. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 19th.

About Polypipe Group

Polypipe Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures plastic piping systems, water management solutions, and ventilation systems in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company offers above and below ground drainage, and rainwater drainage systems; plumbing tools and accessories, plastic plumbing fittings, and plumbing and heating pipes; underfloor heating products; and ventilation systems, including rigid duct, radial semi-rigid duct, mechanical ventilation with heat recovery, mechanical extract ventilation, intermittent extract fan, and decentralized mechanical extract ventilation systems.

