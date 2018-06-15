PolySwarm Trading Down 28.2% Over Last 7 Days (NCT)

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One PolySwarm token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, DDEX and IDEX. During the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded 28.2% lower against the US dollar. PolySwarm has a market cap of $6.60 million and $75,658.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008271 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003635 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00018522 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015377 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00595723 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00233108 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00044685 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00092950 BTC.

About PolySwarm

PolySwarm’s genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,468,214,570 tokens. The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/@PolySwarm. The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PolySwarm Token Trading

PolySwarm can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolySwarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolySwarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

