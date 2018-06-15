Popular Inc (BPOP) Position Increased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,851,779 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 355,850 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.81% of Popular worth $77,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Popular by 1,878.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,128,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,729 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Popular by 26.8% in the first quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 4,595,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,269,000 after acquiring an additional 972,400 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Popular in the fourth quarter valued at $16,032,000. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its stake in Popular by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 4,001,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,001,000 after acquiring an additional 361,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC increased its stake in Popular by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 883,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,347,000 after acquiring an additional 296,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Popular opened at $46.51 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Popular Inc has a 12-month low of $32.04 and a 12-month high of $48.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.07.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. Popular had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $506.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Popular Inc will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Popular’s payout ratio is presently 37.31%.

BPOP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $49.00 target price on Popular and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Sandler O’Neill set a $48.00 target price on Popular and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BidaskClub raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Popular in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.06.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services primarily to institutional and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

