Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) Share Price

Headlines about Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) have been trending positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Empire State Realty Trust earned a daily sentiment score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.5801480344248 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ESRT shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Empire State Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Empire State Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $22.00 target price on Empire State Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Empire State Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust opened at $16.91 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.93. Empire State Realty Trust has a one year low of $15.94 and a one year high of $21.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a current ratio of 9.00.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $122.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.72 million. Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 3.94%. analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.75%.

In related news, major shareholder Quark Holding Llc bought 284,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.72 per share, for a total transaction of $4,748,730.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE:ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

