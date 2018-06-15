Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) Share Price

Media stories about Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) have been trending positive on Friday, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Keane Group earned a news impact score of 0.46 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 46.2237857143614 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

FRAC opened at $13.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Keane Group has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $19.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of -0.52.

Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.03). Keane Group had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $513.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 113.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Keane Group will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FRAC. Barclays set a $18.00 price target on Keane Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Keane Group in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Keane Group in a report on Friday, May 4th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Keane Group in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Keane Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.91.

In other news, COO Paul M. Jr. Debonis sold 10,936 shares of Keane Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $184,927.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,235.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory Powell sold 40,583 shares of Keane Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $649,733.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,931.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 157,586 shares of company stock worth $2,533,680. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keane Group, Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions, as well as other value-added services. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

