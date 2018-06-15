Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund (EOD) Stock Price

News coverage about Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund (NYSE:EOD) has been trending positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund earned a media sentiment score of 0.33 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the closed-end fund an impact score of 47.0957042943542 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

NYSE EOD traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $5.63. 314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,325. Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $6.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.164 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 12th.

Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund Company Profile

