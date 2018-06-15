Post Holdings (POST) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Post Holdings (NYSE:POST) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Post from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup set a $105.00 price objective on Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Post in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Vertical Group upgraded Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Post traded down $1.67, hitting $76.87, during trading hours on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 688,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of -0.08. Post has a 1-year low of $70.66 and a 1-year high of $88.93.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Post had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Post will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Post news, Director David P. Skarie sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total transaction of $192,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,861.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Post by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 285,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,291 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Post in the 1st quarter worth $384,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Post by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 2,419,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,793 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in shares of Post by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Post in the 1st quarter worth $1,818,000.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells ready-to-eat cereal and hot cereal, egg, refrigerated potato, cheese and other dairy case, and pasta products; and markets and distributes ready-to-drink beverages, bars, powders and other nutritional supplements.

