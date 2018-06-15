PostCoin Trading 35.9% Lower This Week (CRYPTO:POST)

PostCoin (CURRENCY:POST) traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 8th. PostCoin has a total market capitalization of $160,969.00 and $536.00 worth of PostCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PostCoin has traded down 35.9% against the US dollar. One PostCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00141615 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00044358 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006522 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00013811 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008678 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00006190 BTC.

ION (ION) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00014311 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000501 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000496 BTC.

PostCoin Profile

PostCoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2016. PostCoin’s total supply is 15,868,233 coins. The official message board for PostCoin is postcoin.top/forum. PostCoin’s official Twitter account is @POSTcoinRU. The official website for PostCoin is postcoin.top.

PostCoin Coin Trading

PostCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PostCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PostCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PostCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

