Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $8.01 Million Stake in INVESCO EXCHANG/SR LN ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of INVESCO EXCHANG/SR LN ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,158 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.10% of INVESCO EXCHANG/SR LN ETF worth $8,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of INVESCO EXCHANG/SR LN ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Stringer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in INVESCO EXCHANG/SR LN ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. DDD Partners LLC bought a new position in INVESCO EXCHANG/SR LN ETF during the first quarter worth about $278,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in INVESCO EXCHANG/SR LN ETF by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in INVESCO EXCHANG/SR LN ETF by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period.

Get INVESCO EXCHANG/SR LN ETF alerts:

INVESCO EXCHANG/SR LN ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.08. 4,800,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,216,096. INVESCO EXCHANG/SR LN ETF has a 52 week low of $22.96 and a 52 week high of $23.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0742 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 21st. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. This is a boost from INVESCO EXCHANG/SR LN ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Receive News & Ratings for INVESCO EXCHANG/SR LN ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INVESCO EXCHANG/SR LN ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.