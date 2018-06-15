POWERSHARES S&P INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPED LOW VOLATILITY PORTFOLIO (IDLV) Holdings Boosted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in POWERSHARES S&P INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPED LOW VOLATILITY PORTFOLIO (NYSEARCA:IDLV) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,811 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.90% of POWERSHARES S&P INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPED LOW VOLATILITY PORTFOLIO worth $5,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in POWERSHARES S&P INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPED LOW VOLATILITY PORTFOLIO in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of POWERSHARES S&P INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPED LOW VOLATILITY PORTFOLIO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of POWERSHARES S&P INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPED LOW VOLATILITY PORTFOLIO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Global Financial Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of POWERSHARES S&P INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPED LOW VOLATILITY PORTFOLIO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of POWERSHARES S&P INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPED LOW VOLATILITY PORTFOLIO by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of POWERSHARES S&P INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPED LOW VOLATILITY PORTFOLIO opened at $33.22 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. POWERSHARES S&P INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPED LOW VOLATILITY PORTFOLIO has a 1 year low of $31.82 and a 1 year high of $35.35.

