POWERSHARES S&P MIDCAP LOW VOLATILITY PORTFOLIO (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Stake Decreased by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in POWERSHARES S&P MIDCAP LOW VOLATILITY PORTFOLIO (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 74.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,138 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in POWERSHARES S&P MIDCAP LOW VOLATILITY PORTFOLIO were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of POWERSHARES S&P MIDCAP LOW VOLATILITY PORTFOLIO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new position in shares of POWERSHARES S&P MIDCAP LOW VOLATILITY PORTFOLIO during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of POWERSHARES S&P MIDCAP LOW VOLATILITY PORTFOLIO during the 1st quarter worth $288,000. Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of POWERSHARES S&P MIDCAP LOW VOLATILITY PORTFOLIO during the 4th quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of POWERSHARES S&P MIDCAP LOW VOLATILITY PORTFOLIO by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period.

Shares of POWERSHARES S&P MIDCAP LOW VOLATILITY PORTFOLIO traded down $0.02, hitting $46.81, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 534 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,457. POWERSHARES S&P MIDCAP LOW VOLATILITY PORTFOLIO has a 12-month low of $42.05 and a 12-month high of $47.07.

Receive News & Ratings for POWERSHARES S&P MIDCAP LOW VOLATILITY PORTFOLIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POWERSHARES S&P MIDCAP LOW VOLATILITY PORTFOLIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.