PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) Shares Bought by SPF Beheer BV

SPF Beheer BV raised its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 724,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,606 shares during the quarter. PPG Industries accounts for 3.4% of SPF Beheer BV’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. SPF Beheer BV owned approximately 0.29% of PPG Industries worth $80,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Boulegeris Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Boulegeris Investments Inc. now owns 11,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 9,912 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Abbot Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on PPG Industries to $116.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.65.

PPG Industries stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,330. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.53. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.36 and a 1 year high of $122.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.66.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 30.66%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.