Pra Group Inc (PRAA) Insider Sells $545,112.42 in Stock

Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) insider Steven D. Fredrickson sold 13,621 shares of Pra Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $545,112.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,780,226.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Steven D. Fredrickson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 1st, Steven D. Fredrickson sold 957 shares of Pra Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $38,280.00.

On Monday, June 4th, Steven D. Fredrickson sold 2,779 shares of Pra Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $111,160.00.

Shares of Pra Group stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.27. 5,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,796. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 1.42. Pra Group Inc has a 12 month low of $25.72 and a 12 month high of $41.20.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $223.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.00 million. Pra Group had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 16.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Pra Group Inc will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAA. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Pra Group by 166.0% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,621,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,000 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pra Group in the first quarter worth about $27,446,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Pra Group by 380.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 286,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,868,000 after buying an additional 227,126 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Pra Group by 44.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 683,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,989,000 after buying an additional 209,736 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pra Group by 168.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 308,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,238,000 after buying an additional 193,368 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PRAA shares. BidaskClub cut Pra Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pra Group in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James raised Pra Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pra Group in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pra Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

About Pra Group

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

