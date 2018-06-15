Head to Head Review: Valhi (VHI) vs. Praxair (PX)

Valhi (NYSE: VHI) and Praxair (NYSE:PX) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Valhi has a beta of 2.51, suggesting that its share price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Praxair has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.0% of Valhi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.7% of Praxair shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Valhi shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Praxair shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Valhi and Praxair’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valhi 14.36% 1,210.67% 11.61% Praxair 11.27% 26.91% 8.73%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Valhi and Praxair’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valhi $1.88 billion 0.99 $207.50 million N/A N/A Praxair $11.44 billion 4.02 $1.25 billion $5.85 27.35

Praxair has higher revenue and earnings than Valhi.

Dividends

Valhi pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Praxair pays an annual dividend of $3.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Praxair pays out 56.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Praxair has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Praxair is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Valhi and Praxair, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valhi 1 0 0 0 1.00 Praxair 0 4 9 0 2.69

Valhi currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential downside of 8.93%. Praxair has a consensus target price of $174.45, suggesting a potential upside of 9.03%. Given Praxair’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Praxair is more favorable than Valhi.

Summary

Praxair beats Valhi on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Valhi Company Profile

Valhi, Inc. engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses worldwide. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers. It offers TiO2 under the Kronos name through agents and distributors. This segment also offers iron-based chemicals, titanium oxychlorides, and titanyl sulfates. The company's Component Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms for use in ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, vending and gaming machines, medical cabinetry security, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security applications. This segment also provides stainless steel exhaust components, gauges, throttle controls, trim tabs, hardware, and accessories primarily for performance and ski/wakeboard boats. The company's Real Estate Management and Development segment provides utility services to industrial and municipal customers; owns real properties; and develops land holdings for commercial, industrial, and residential purposes. Valhi, Inc. also offers insurance brokerage and risk management services; and holds marketable securities and other investments. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Valhi, Inc. is a subsidiary of Contran Corporation.

Praxair Company Profile

Praxair, Inc. produces and distributes industrial gases. It operates through five segments: North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Surface Technologies. The company offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also supplies wear-resistant and high-temperature corrosion-resistant metallic and ceramic coatings and powders to the aircraft, energy, printing, primary metals, petrochemical, textile, and other industries. In addition, the company offers electric arc, plasma and wire spray, and high-velocity oxy-fuel equipment; and distributes hardgoods and welding equipment purchased from independent manufacturers. It serves various industries, such as healthcare, petroleum refining, manufacturing, food, beverage carbonation, fiber-optics, steel making, aerospace, chemicals, and water treatment. Praxair, Inc. was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut.

