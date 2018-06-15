Precocity Capital LP Invests $1.98 Million in Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) Stock

Precocity Capital LP purchased a new position in Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 140,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,000. Precocity Capital LP owned about 0.07% of Jagged Peak Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JAG. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,415,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $90,647,000 after purchasing an additional 593,072 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,286,867 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,443,000 after acquiring an additional 9,966 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 69.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,882,697 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,603,000 after acquiring an additional 770,313 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,305,196 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,596,000 after acquiring an additional 710,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy in the first quarter valued at about $15,038,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jagged Peak Energy traded down $0.01, hitting $11.48, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 71,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,696,426. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.73 and a beta of -1.36. Jagged Peak Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 11th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $129.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.42 million. Jagged Peak Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 7.13%. Jagged Peak Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 227.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Jagged Peak Energy Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert William Howard sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $707,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,208,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,228,868.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Davidson bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $147,730.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,875 shares of company stock worth $1,311,844 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JAG. ValuEngine cut Jagged Peak Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jagged Peak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Jagged Peak Energy from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Jagged Peak Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Jagged Peak Energy from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Jagged Peak Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.54.

Jagged Peak Energy Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, it held an 86% average working interest in approximately 75,200 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 82,358 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 94% average working interest in 94 net productive wells.

