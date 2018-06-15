Precocity Capital LP Invests $7.27 Million in General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock

Precocity Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,268,000. General Motors makes up approximately 1.5% of Precocity Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advent Capital Management DE grew its position in shares of General Motors by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Advent Capital Management DE now owns 198,541 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,138,000 after buying an additional 46,541 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in General Motors by 154.4% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,923,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $242,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594,700 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in General Motors by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 181,299 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,431,000 after purchasing an additional 16,007 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,934,000. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 255.8% during the fourth quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 22,945 shares in the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GM traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,076,492. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. General Motors has a twelve month low of $33.86 and a twelve month high of $46.76. The firm has a market cap of $62.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.19. General Motors had a positive return on equity of 23.03% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $36.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 22.96%.

GM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Vetr downgraded General Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $48.00 price target on General Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

In other news, EVP Alan S. Batey sold 215,685 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $9,276,611.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,638,387.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles K. Stevens III sold 35,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $1,263,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,445,450.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Motors Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

