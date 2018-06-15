Preferred Bank (PFBC) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 69.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,500 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.13% of Preferred Bank worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Preferred Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Preferred Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the 1st quarter worth $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Preferred Bank traded up $0.77, reaching $66.23, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 100,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,311. Preferred Bank has a 1 year low of $48.89 and a 1 year high of $67.88. The company has a market capitalization of $861.44 million, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $37.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.29 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 16.74%. equities analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Preferred Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.60.

Preferred Bank Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.