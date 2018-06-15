Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Premier Oil (PMOIY) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, May 24th.

According to Zacks, “Premier Oil PLC is engaged in oil and gas exploration, development and production. The Company’s operations are located in the North Sea, Asia, Middle East-Pakistan, and West Africa. It is independent and pursuing its strategy of low-risk development of existing discovered reserves whilst maintaining shareholder leverage to material exploration upside. The company is pre-funded for its committed development programme and planned exploration programme. The Company is focused on four core Businesses in the North Sea, Africa, Middle East/Pakistan, and Asia. Premier is seeking to grow through organic production growth, high impact exploration, and acquisitions in the areas they know well. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Premier Oil from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Premier Oil from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Premier Oil presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.25.

Premier Oil traded up $0.14, hitting $1.69, during trading hours on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,200. Premier Oil has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82.

Premier Oil Company Profile

Premier Oil plc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in issuing convertible bonds. As of December 31, 2016, it had proven and probable reserves (2P) of 353 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 835 mmboe.

