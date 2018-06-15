Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Boosts Position in AT&T Inc. (T)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 65.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,113 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,076 shares during the period. AT&T makes up about 0.9% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,972,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $970,676,000 after purchasing an additional 937,029 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in AT&T by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 87,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 115,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 8,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in AT&T by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,118,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $905,538,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on T. Oppenheimer raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $39.80 to $31.17 in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.26.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $32.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.17 and a 1 year high of $39.80. The stock has a market cap of $209.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.41.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $38.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.36 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

