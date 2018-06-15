Primecoin Price Hits $1.29 on Top Exchanges (CRYPTO:XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 31st. Primecoin has a total market cap of $30.77 million and $334,528.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Primecoin has traded down 35.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for $1.29 or 0.00019645 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEgg, Poloniex, BX Thailand and Bittylicious.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000129 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000984 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 23,941,309 coins. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io.

Buying and Selling Primecoin

Primecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Trade By Trade, Poloniex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia, Bit-Z, BX Thailand and Bittylicious. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

