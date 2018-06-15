Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) Shares Bought by Next Century Growth Investors LLC

Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) by 39.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,628 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC owned 0.99% of Primo Water worth $3,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 247,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 7,649 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 793,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,288,000 after buying an additional 110,186 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,462,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,123,000 after buying an additional 77,326 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 418,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after buying an additional 33,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 1st quarter valued at about $356,000. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primo Water stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,696. Primo Water Co. has a one year low of $10.47 and a one year high of $17.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $529.05 million, a PE ratio of -60.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of -0.17.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $73.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.00 million. Primo Water had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. research analysts anticipate that Primo Water Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Primo Water news, CFO David J. Mills sold 18,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $260,672.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,513.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David J. Mills sold 2,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $35,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,618 shares of company stock valued at $387,780 over the last 90 days. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PRMW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. B. Riley set a $18.00 price objective on Primo Water and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

