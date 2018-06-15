Primoris Services (PRIM) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PRIM. Stephens reissued a hold rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. DA Davidson raised shares of Primoris Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Sidoti raised shares of Primoris Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primoris Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Primoris Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Primoris Services presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $28.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18. Primoris Services has a 52-week low of $23.61 and a 52-week high of $30.00.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $504.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.10 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Primoris Services will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.87%.

In other Primoris Services news, VP John M. Perisich sold 9,055 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $227,642.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian Pratt sold 53,037 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,325,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,838,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,966,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 349,030 shares of company stock worth $8,775,797 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the first quarter worth $107,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the first quarter worth $118,000. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the first quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the first quarter worth $222,000. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Power, Pipeline, Utilities, and Civil segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.