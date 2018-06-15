Great Plains Energy (NYSE:GXP) Position Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Great Plains Energy (NYSE:GXP) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,789,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 245,732 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.76% of Great Plains Energy worth $120,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Plains Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,148,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Great Plains Energy by 156.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,567,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,100 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Great Plains Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,879,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Great Plains Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,100,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Great Plains Energy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,923,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $728,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Great Plains Energy remained flat at $$31.99 during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Great Plains Energy has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $34.72.

Great Plains Energy (NYSE:GXP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $583.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.44 million. Great Plains Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Great Plains Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 63.22%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GXP shares. TheStreet downgraded Great Plains Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Plains Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Great Plains Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Great Plains Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Great Plains Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Great Plains Energy Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It also provides regulated steam services in St. Joseph, Missouri. The company generates electricity using coal, nuclear, natural gas, oil, wind, solar, landfill gas, and hydroelectric resources.

